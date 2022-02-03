Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,251 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.43% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $26,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 191.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 10,724.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 140,595 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $98.32 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.80 and a fifty-two week high of $107.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.34.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

