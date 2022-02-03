Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $26.03 Million Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.20% of J. M. Smucker worth $26,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sabal Trust CO raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 159,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 9.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 69.6% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 90.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 221,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,672,000 after purchasing an additional 105,178 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 60.7% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $139.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.38. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $111.59 and a 1 year high of $145.82.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.90.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

