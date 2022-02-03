Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $26.04 Million Holdings in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,177 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.05% of Magellan Health worth $26,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Health by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after buying an additional 52,786 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Health in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Magellan Health by 213.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Health by 818.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 31,903 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Magellan Health by 319.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after buying an additional 53,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

MGLN opened at $94.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.92. Magellan Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.04 and a twelve month high of $99.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.34). Magellan Health had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

