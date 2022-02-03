Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $26.27 Million Stock Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 547,711 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,760 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Kirby worth $26,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.3% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 18.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 8.5% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 383.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 672 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 101.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kirby news, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 5,661 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $368,757.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 4,425 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $257,844.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,378 shares of company stock worth $756,473. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KEX. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research upgraded Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $64.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $70.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.33.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $591.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Kirby’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

