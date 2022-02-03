Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $26.51 Million Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 109,331 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $26,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,748,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,376,533,000 after purchasing an additional 100,449 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 46.4% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,690,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,298,000 after purchasing an additional 852,840 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,418,000 after acquiring an additional 21,441 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 918,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,586,000 after acquiring an additional 21,984 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 890,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,286,000 after acquiring an additional 32,089 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FRT shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

NYSE FRT opened at $126.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $85.81 and a 52 week high of $140.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

