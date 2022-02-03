Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $26.65 Million Position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 192.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,497,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,644,549 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.43% of Himax Technologies worth $26,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the third quarter worth $41,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 83.3% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $10.74 on Thursday. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average is $11.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 2.08.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). Himax Technologies had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 55.56%. The firm had revenue of $420.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

