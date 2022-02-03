Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $26.79 Million Stock Position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 973,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,641 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.32% of Revolution Medicines worth $26,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 29,273 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 489,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,462,000 after purchasing an additional 95,312 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,266,000 after purchasing an additional 40,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 851,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,030,000 after purchasing an additional 9,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

RVMD stock opened at $21.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.57. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $56.18.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 587.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

