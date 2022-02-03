Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $27.03 Million Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 608,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,102 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Koninklijke Philips worth $27,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 333.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 981,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,652,000 after buying an additional 754,853 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,105,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,152,000 after buying an additional 493,998 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,829,000 after buying an additional 254,046 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,104,000 after buying an additional 225,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,732,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,302,000 after buying an additional 219,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $33.19 on Thursday. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $31.34 and a 12 month high of $61.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.9641 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($40.45) to €35.00 ($39.33) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($57.87) to €46.00 ($51.69) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

See Also: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.