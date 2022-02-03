Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $27.78 Million Stock Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,583 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.62% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $27,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

MSGS opened at $166.12 on Thursday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1-year low of $152.42 and a 1-year high of $207.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1,510.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS. Analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.20.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.