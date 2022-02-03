Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $27.98 Million Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 20,302 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Wingstop worth $27,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WING. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Wingstop by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Wingstop by 76.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WING. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.28.

Wingstop stock opened at $153.41 on Thursday. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.49 and a 52-week high of $187.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.96, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $3,322,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,480,276. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

