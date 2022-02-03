Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $28.41 Million Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Hubbell worth $28,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 12.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Hubbell in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 12,940.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 16.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell stock opened at $188.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $156.64 and a 1-year high of $212.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.44%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

