Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,702 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.18% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $26,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 196,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,706,000 after purchasing an additional 29,207 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,550,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 158,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 93.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,512,000 after acquiring an additional 25,655 shares during the period.

Shares of XSD opened at $208.48 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $157.26 and a one year high of $250.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.56 and a 200 day moving average of $214.36.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

