Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $27.80 Million in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 820,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,803,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.75% of Ryan Specialty Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth about $44,481,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RYAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.78.

Shares of Ryan Specialty Group stock opened at $38.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.09. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $41.14.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $352.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.20 million. Ryan Specialty Group had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 104.08%. Analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Group Profile

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

