Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 418,446 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of Ciena worth $26,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 483.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 83.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 21.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 48.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 150.4% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $66.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.67. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ciena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $247,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,606,243.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,598 shares of company stock worth $2,764,208. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

