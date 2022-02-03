Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,038,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,226,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.42% of Core & Main at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $24.48 on Thursday. Core & Main Inc has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $32.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.55.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Core & Main Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $502,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNM. Zacks Investment Research raised Core & Main from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Core & Main from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.54.

About Core & Main

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

