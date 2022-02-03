Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 56,495 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 377,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 56,495 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.83% of Itron worth $28,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITRI. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 3.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Itron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Itron by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Itron by 1,093.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,234,000 after acquiring an additional 174,489 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $41,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $60.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.98. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.94 and a fifty-two week high of $122.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,003.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $486.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Itron’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ITRI shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Argus downgraded Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.91.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

