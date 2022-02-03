Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,398,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,121,660 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.42% of Coty worth $26,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COTY. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Coty by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Coty by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,284,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745,046 shares during the period. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,086,000. Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,086,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Coty by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,884,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COTY opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 2.54. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.03.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Coty news, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala acquired 586,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $6,390,746.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $102,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $671,400. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on COTY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

Coty Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

