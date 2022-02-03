Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 43.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 87,136 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $25,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,300,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 308.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 250,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,875,000 after purchasing an additional 188,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,739,000 after purchasing an additional 193,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBHS opened at $94.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.40 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.19%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.40.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

