Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 587,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,422 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of PNM Resources worth $29,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 17.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,916,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 12.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 3.5% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 10.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNM. Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $44.83 on Thursday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.84 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.