Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 967,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,292 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.50% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $28,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCKT. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 544,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,386,000 after buying an additional 364,853 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,207,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,072,000 after buying an additional 296,191 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,024,000 after buying an additional 189,020 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $7,701,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 343.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after buying an additional 155,216 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average of $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 17.36 and a quick ratio of 17.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.68. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.57 and a 1-year high of $67.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

