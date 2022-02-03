Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 572,301 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Franco-Nevada worth $26,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.7% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 12.6% during the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.2% during the third quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.3% during the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.50.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $133.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.67. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $105.62 and a 52 week high of $163.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.06 and a 200 day moving average of $140.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The company had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.39 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 33.24%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.