Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 138,607 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 138,607 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.74% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $28,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,554,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $917,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1,147.6% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 26,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $59.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.27 and its 200 day moving average is $65.41. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.11 and a twelve month high of $71.52.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $786.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.20 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 EPS for the current year.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Farhad Nanji bought 126,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.77 per share, for a total transaction of $8,059,188.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $1,038,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 412,554 shares of company stock worth $26,628,876 and sold 45,000 shares worth $3,015,300. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

