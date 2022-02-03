Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 16,403 Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 406,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,403 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.27% of IGM Biosciences worth $26,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 313.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 115,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IGMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $101.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush reduced their price target on IGM Biosciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on IGM Biosciences from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $17.03 on Thursday. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.72 and a twelve month high of $127.11. The company has a market cap of $552.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of -0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.50.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.88 EPS for the current year.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

