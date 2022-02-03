Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 181,582 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 181,582 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Brown & Brown worth $28,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

BRO stock opened at $68.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.76. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.36 and a fifty-two week high of $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.81%.

BRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.