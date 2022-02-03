Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 271,168 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,503,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 271,168 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.22% of bluebird bio worth $28,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 3,217.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 4,861.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 6.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 25.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

BLUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $7.27 on Thursday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $48.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.81. The company has a market capitalization of $509.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.60.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.51). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 1,610.78%. The company had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.94) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $28,473.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $31,152.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,941 shares of company stock valued at $106,476 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

