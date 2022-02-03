Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 398,274 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,346,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398,274 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.37% of APA worth $28,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in APA by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,277,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,362,000 after buying an additional 1,626,486 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in APA by 8.7% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 25,938,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,040,000 after buying an additional 2,074,061 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of APA by 22.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,257,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,563 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of APA by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,838,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,674,000 after purchasing an additional 24,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of APA by 1,336.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,750,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419,505 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APA. Barclays raised their target price on shares of APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Europe raised their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.47.

Shares of APA stock opened at $34.77 on Thursday. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.72 and its 200 day moving average is $24.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 4.44.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.