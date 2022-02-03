Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 5,972,646 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,272,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,972,646 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Annaly Capital Management worth $27,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 855.5% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,111,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,846 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,269,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,797 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter valued at $17,666,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 38.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,934,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 9.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,368,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NLY opened at $7.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.29 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.36%.

Several research firms recently commented on NLY. TheStreet cut Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays cut Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.15.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

