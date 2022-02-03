Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 61,420 Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,943,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,420 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 4.20% of Ambac Financial Group worth $27,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMBC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 80,475.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Ambac Financial Group news, CEO Claude Leblanc acquired 10,000 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $159,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lisa G. Iglesias acquired 8,300 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.15 per share, with a total value of $125,745.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AMBC opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $660.30 million, a PE ratio of -27.96 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.21. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $18.63.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.97. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $51.00 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.01) EPS.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

