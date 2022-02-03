Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 7,158 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 786,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,158 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.18% of H&E Equipment Services worth $27,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 389.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,421,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 442,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after buying an additional 100,687 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 22,492 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

HEES stock opened at $42.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.13. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $50.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.71.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $275.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.00 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 2.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.79%.

H&E Equipment Services Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES).

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.