Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 7,324 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,324 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.51% of Helen of Troy worth $27,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HELE. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 54.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 688,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,116,000 after buying an additional 242,153 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 9.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,209,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,060,000 after buying an additional 186,446 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 6.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,070,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,210,000 after buying an additional 67,061 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 39.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 142,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,915,000 after purchasing an additional 39,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 11.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 311,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,082,000 after purchasing an additional 32,687 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $206.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. Helen of Troy Limited has a one year low of $200.51 and a one year high of $256.26.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.23 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HELE shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,633,958.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

