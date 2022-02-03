Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 64.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 946,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,683,034 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.47% of MDU Resources Group worth $28,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the third quarter valued at $71,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st.

NYSE:MDU opened at $29.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.42. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.55 and a 12-month high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 7.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 43.50%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

