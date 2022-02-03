Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,035,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,878 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.51% of International Game Technology worth $27,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Game Technology by 1.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 3.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 19.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 320.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

IGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $27.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. International Game Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $32.95.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.00 million. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.47%.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

