Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,126 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 6,145.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 693,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,410,000 after buying an additional 682,442 shares in the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $15,666,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 149,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,938,000 after purchasing an additional 27,552 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GBIL opened at $99.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.04 and its 200-day moving average is $100.07. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.98 and a 12 month high of $100.14.

