Goldplat (LON:GDP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Goldplat PLC (LON:GDP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 6.73 ($0.09). Goldplat shares last traded at GBX 6.73 ($0.09), with a volume of 59,270 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £11.58 million and a P/E ratio of 6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.97.

About Goldplat (LON:GDP)

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining and production of gold and other precious metals in South Africa and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Goldplat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldplat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.