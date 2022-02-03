GoNetwork (GOT) Price Reaches $0.0019 on Exchanges

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last week, GoNetwork has traded up 24.4% against the dollar. One GoNetwork coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GoNetwork has a total market capitalization of $137,782.99 and approximately $32,992.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoNetwork Coin Profile

GoNetwork is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoNetwork’s official website is gonetwork.co/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

GoNetwork Coin Trading

