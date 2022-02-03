GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA cut its position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,008,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,182 shares during the quarter. GoodRx accounts for 2.6% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA owned approximately 0.26% of GoodRx worth $41,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the second quarter valued at about $25,628,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in GoodRx by 65.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 15,850 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in GoodRx by 40.0% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,905,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other GoodRx news, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 99,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $3,565,885.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,118,486 shares of company stock worth $41,334,503. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $27.90 on Thursday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $59.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.30.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.08 million. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

GDRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on GoodRx in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GoodRx in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.36.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

