Graco (NYSE:GGG) Rating Reiterated by Seaport Res Ptn

Graco (NYSE:GGG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Graco’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

GGG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, William Blair raised Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

GGG opened at $73.89 on Wednesday. Graco has a one year low of $64.34 and a one year high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.30 and its 200-day moving average is $76.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graco will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 600 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GGG. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Graco by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. XXEC Inc. grew its stake in Graco by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 65,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Graco by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in Graco by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 16,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

