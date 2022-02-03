Grainger (LON:GRI) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Grainger (LON:GRI)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 285 ($3.83) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.03% from the company’s current price.

GRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Grainger from GBX 375 ($5.04) to GBX 390 ($5.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.97) price target on shares of Grainger in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.97) price target on shares of Grainger in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.97) price target on shares of Grainger in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 357.50 ($4.81).

GRI opened at GBX 303.27 ($4.08) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 306.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 308.62. Grainger has a twelve month low of GBX 257.10 ($3.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 340 ($4.57). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86.

In related news, insider Helen Gordon acquired 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 309 ($4.15) per share, with a total value of £296.64 ($398.82).

About Grainger

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

