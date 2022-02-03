Graviocoin (GIO) Price Hits $0.0241 on Major Exchanges

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0241 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and $702.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded up 43.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.62 or 0.00292981 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00011034 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001906 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

