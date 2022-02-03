GravityCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.00 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One GravityCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $12,872.67 and $1.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00049722 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,604.54 or 0.07095191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00055675 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,618.62 or 0.99754910 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00054714 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 7,013,436 coins. GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

