Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY)’s stock price rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.85 and last traded at $27.50. Approximately 688 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.05.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day moving average is $39.26.

About Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY)

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

