Green Hygienics (NASDAQ:GRYN) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYN) traded down 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.53. 11,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 59,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.25.

About Green Hygienics (NASDAQ:GRYN)

Green Hygienics Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation and processing of industrial hemp and manufacturing of pharmaceutical grade bioactive cannabinoids. The company was founded on June 12, 2008 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.

