Gregory P. Hill Sells 25,764 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) COO Gregory P. Hill sold 25,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of HES traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,866,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $56.33 and a 52-week high of $95.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.91 and its 200 day moving average is $78.78. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 1.79.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HES. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Hess during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Hess during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Hess during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in Hess by 31.2% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

