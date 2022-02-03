Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Sold by Next Century Growth Investors LLC

Next Century Growth Investors LLC decreased its stake in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 857,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447,837 shares during the period. Grid Dynamics accounts for 2.2% of Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned about 1.38% of Grid Dynamics worth $25,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,885,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,268 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,596,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,651,000 after buying an additional 638,428 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $43,876,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $39,525,000. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $25,456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

In related news, Director Yueou Wang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $378,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $146,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,556 shares of company stock worth $1,534,702. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $25.69 on Thursday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -142.71 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.46.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

