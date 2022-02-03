Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $229.20.

Several research firms have recently commented on GPI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 5,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,024,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 15,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total transaction of $3,075,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,576 shares of company stock worth $7,892,837. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter worth $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 12.0% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $171.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.05 and a 200-day moving average of $183.41. Group 1 Automotive has a 52-week low of $130.30 and a 52-week high of $212.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 4.57%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

