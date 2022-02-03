Group Eleven Resources (CVE:ZNG) Shares Down 3.4%

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (CVE:ZNG)’s stock price traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 881,949 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 393% from the average session volume of 178,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06.

Group Eleven Resources Company Profile (CVE:ZNG)

Group Eleven Resources Corp. explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Ireland. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Silvermines project comprising 18 prospecting licenses (PLs) covering 598 square kilometers located in the northern County Tipperary; the PG West project consisting of 25 PLs totalling 707 square kilometers located in the Limerick region; and the Tralee project comprising 2 PLs that covers approximately 70 square kilometers situated in Ireland.

