Grumpy Finance (GRUMPY) Tops One Day Volume of $11,791.00

Grumpy Finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Grumpy Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grumpy Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and approximately $11,791.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Grumpy Finance has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Grumpy Finance Profile

Grumpy Finance (CRYPTO:GRUMPY) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,653,603,542,809 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Grumpy Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grumpy Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grumpy Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

