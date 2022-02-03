Guangzhou Automobile Group (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Trading Down 3.6%

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) was down 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.97.

About Guangzhou Automobile Group (OTCMKTS:GNZUF)

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.

