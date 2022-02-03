Guardion Health Sciences (GHSI) and Its Competitors Critical Analysis

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ: GHSI) is one of 922 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Guardion Health Sciences to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.3% of Guardion Health Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Guardion Health Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Guardion Health Sciences and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guardion Health Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Guardion Health Sciences Competitors 5444 19762 42160 813 2.56

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 107.06%. Given Guardion Health Sciences’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Guardion Health Sciences has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Guardion Health Sciences and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guardion Health Sciences -282.96% -35.94% -34.20% Guardion Health Sciences Competitors -4,228.40% -124.09% -13.82%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Guardion Health Sciences and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Guardion Health Sciences $1.89 million -$8.57 million -0.76 Guardion Health Sciences Competitors $1.77 billion $144.36 million 1.90

Guardion Health Sciences’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Guardion Health Sciences. Guardion Health Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Guardion Health Sciences has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guardion Health Sciences’ competitors have a beta of 0.85, suggesting that their average share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Guardion Health Sciences competitors beat Guardion Health Sciences on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Guardion Health Sciences

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc.is a clinical nutrition and diagnostics company, which develops medical foods and medical devices in the ocular health space and develops nutraceutical products to provide supportive health benefits to consumers. The firm operates through the following segments Medical Foods and Nutraceuticals & Medical Devices. The Medical Devices segment includes a portfolio of medical diagnostic devices currently focused on the ocular space and contrast testing. The Medical Foods and Nutraceuticals segment provides a portfolio of science-based, clinically supported nutrition, medical foods, and supplements. Its products include Lumega-Z, GlaucoCetin, ImmuneSF, VectorVision, and MapcatSF. The company was founded by Michael Favish in 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

