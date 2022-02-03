Hacken Token (HAI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.26 Million

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Hacken Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0867 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular exchanges. Hacken Token has a market capitalization of $41.31 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hacken Token has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hacken Token Coin Profile

Hacken Token launched on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 476,421,151 coins. The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Buying and Selling Hacken Token

